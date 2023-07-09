South Carolina Law Enforcement Division requested to investigate Orangeburg County officer-involved shooting

Ravenell announces deputies were involved in an officer-invovled shooting.(Live 5/File)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported there was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

OCSO deputies were called to a Norway Road residence around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, where deputies said the confrontation took place.

“We are so very thankful no one was injured in this incident,” Ravenell said. “There are many incidents where not everyone goes home, but thank the Lord this was not one of them.”

Deputies contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to request a separate investigation.

