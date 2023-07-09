VA medical center in NC notifies veterans of email breach

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Charles George VA Medical Center announced that a data breach has compromised personal information of more than 1,541 veterans, and actions have been taken by the health care system to prevent any potential harm to those individuals.

Officials said the center became aware of a May 12 email correspondence that disclosed the personal information and took immediate action to delete the information from recipients who had not yet opened the communication.

Officials said the email included an attachment which was sent through secure messaging to three veterans.

The medical center received read receipts back from two of those recipients and the emails were recalled through secure messaging.

To protect veterans, the Medical Center is alerting the affected individuals of the potential risk to their personal information. The department is offering access to credit monitoring services, at no cost, to those whose social security numbers may have been compromised.

Veterans whose information was involved are advised to follow the instructions in the letter to protect their data. There is no action needed from Veterans if they did not receive an alert by mail, as their personal information was not involved in the incident.

Any veteran who received notification their information is potentially at risk can direct specific questions to vhaashprivacy@va.gov or by writing to Charles George VA Medical Center, Attn: Privacy Officer, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805 or call 1-800-932-6408.

