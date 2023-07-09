Winning numbers drawn for $615 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $615 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

The jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $615 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both options are before taxes.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Western North Carolina border
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Boiling Springs
Man holding child hostage shot, killed by deputies, officials say
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job
The victim died at the hospital.
Coroner identifies 68-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

Latest News

Camp WaBak celebrating 75 years
Miss Collegiate 2023
Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson visits the Upstate
Officials responding to reports of gunfire in Duncan
Officials responding to reports of gunfire in Duncan