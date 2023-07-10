1 dead days after vehicle hits cable box, utility pole, troopers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened about a week ago.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Saluda Dam Road near Deborah Lane at around 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Troopers said a 2003 BMW sedan was traveling south on Saluda Dam Road when the driver traveled off the right side of the road, hitting a cable box, utility pole and then overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died on July 3.

This is all the information we have at this time. The identity of the driver has not been released by the coroner’s office at this time.

