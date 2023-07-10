1 dead days after vehicle hits cable box, utility pole, troopers say

The victim died at the hospital.
The victim died at the hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened about a week ago.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Saluda Dam Road near Deborah Lane at around 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Troopers said a 2003 BMW sedan was traveling south on Saluda Dam Road when the driver traveled off the right side of the road, hitting a cable box, utility pole and then overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died on July 3.

This is all the information we have at this time. The identity of the driver has not been released by the coroner’s office at this time.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Latest News

Car pulled from Saluda River near Pelzer
Crews pull stolen car from Saluda River
Skunk generic WHNS
One person exposed to rabid skunk in Greenville Co., DHEC confirms
Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
Joshua Rey
SLED charges former Greenville Co. correctional officer with misconduct