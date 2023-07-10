Clemson junior Caden Grice selected on first day of MLB draft

Caden Grice
Caden Grice(Clemson Athletics)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice was selected in the first day of the Major League Baseball (MLB) draft on Sunday.

Grice, a Greer native, was selected in the Competitive Balance B round and the 64th overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Clemson athletics said Grice, the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award winner, was 8-1 with a 3.35 ERA, .196 opponents’ batting average and 101 strikeouts against 33 walks in 78.0 innings pitched over 14 starts on the mound in the 2023 season. At the plate, the first-team All-American hit .307 with 18 homers, a triple, 15 doubles, 68 RBIs, 60 runs, a .618 slugging percentage, .411 on-base percentage and four steals in 59 games.

Two Clemson commits were also drafted Sunday. Dillon Head of was selected in the first round by the San Diego Padres with the 25th overall pick and Sammy Stafura was drafted in the second round by the Cincinnati Reds with the 43rd overall pick.

The second day of the 2023 MLB draft is Monday with rounds 3-10.

MORE NEWS: Upstate youth baseball team wins national tournament at Cooperstown

