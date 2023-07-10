68-year-old man dies following crash in Oconee Co.

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a 68-year-old man is dead after a crash that happened Monday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred at around 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of Westminster Highway and Walhalla Street.

The coroner said a cardiac medical event happened before the crash and the the death is classified as natural.

At this time, the coroner has not released the identity of the victim.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

