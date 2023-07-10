68-year-old man dies following crash in Oconee Co.

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a 68-year-old man is dead after a crash that happened Monday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred at around 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of Westminster Highway and Walhalla Street.

The coroner said a cardiac medical event happened before the crash and the the death is classified as natural.

At this time, the coroner has not released the identity of the victim.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Latest News

In-Depth: Who governs The Greenville Housing Authority?
In-Depth: Who governs The Greenville Housing Authority?
One-on-One with Presidential Candidate Asa Hutchinson
In-Depth: Who governs The Greenville Housing Authority?
In-Depth: Who governs The Greenville Housing Authority?
Tommy Lee Long Trial