Don’t be scared, be prepared: E-bikes are on the rise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - E-bikes are on the rise across the nation, including right here in Greenville.

But - with a growing market, comes a question of safety.

Brian Morin is the CEO of Soteria, a tech research group in Greenville that’s focused on improving battery safety.

Working alongside NASA, Clemson University, Polaris and others, Soteria aims to curb an increase in e-bike related fires and deaths.

Soteria tested a pool of around 1,000 e-bike riders. Morin says 157 of those people had some kind of experience with an e-bike fire.

“That’s 15%. That’s a that’s a giant number,” Morin says, “...we’ve taken apart e-bike battery packs and what we found is that the design of the safety factors into the battery go from very, very well-designed...to just terrible.”

On another note - e-bike fires are much worse, than say a cell phone fire.

Morin says e-bike battery fires are 100 times bigger than a cell phone fire,

“Think of it as kind of six or eight feet in diameter shooting flames for about 10 minutes and that will ignite everything in the room,” Morin says.

Soteria’s research has found that buildings of many kinds, from houses to apartment have burst into flames due to e-bike fires.

So, what do you do?

Morin says there’s several ways to help prevent the harm of e-bike fires:

Choose a well-known brand. Read consumer reports about which brands are more reputable. Don’t leave it charging overnight. Keep a fire extinguisher and smoke alarm where the bike is stored.

Additionally, Morin says he thinks Greenville is better protected from e-bike battery fires than cities like New York City due to the architecture.

Several e-bike shops in Greenville also say they have safety measures in place when choosing what bikes are safe to sell.

Morin says he doesn’t want people to be scared of riding e-bikes, but to be aware of what to look for when purchasing a bike.

Soteria’s current project aims to dissect battery disassembly findings and come up with recommended design features that can be used in every e-bike battery.

