Drier, more comfortable the next few days

Cooler and less humid weather behind a cold front Monday afternoon with lower humidity hanging around for midweek.

Behind a cold front, Monday afternoon is shaping up pretty nicely. Clearing skies, less humidity and highs running 5 to 10 degrees below normal means we should all be clambering to get outside when we can. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s compared to normal daytime highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Plus, the humidity levels are dropping making it feel more comfortable. The one hiccup is we could see an isolated shower or storm pop-up in the afternoon so just keep an eye on the radar.

Temperatures rebound quickly for Tuesday, climbing back to the mid 80s to around 90, but the humidity stays low which makes for a more comfortable heat. The lower humidity indicates there’s not much atmospheric moisture so it also means we get a rain free day with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday looks like a copy and paste of Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Thursday brings the return of the summertime heat, humidity and afternoon storms we’ve all come to know and expect. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s to the mid 90s plus the humidity climbs back up pushing heat indices back to around 100 in the Upstate. With the return of the humidity, we also see the chance for afternoon storms return. And this typical summer weather continues on into the weekend as highs soar in the mid 90s in the Upstate and the upper 80s to around 90 in the mountains.

