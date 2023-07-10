Former University of South Carolina quarterback buys Five Points area bar

Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is...
Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is adding another Five Points area bar to his portfolio.(Gamecock Football)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is adding another Five Points area bar to his portfolio.

The current co-owner of Group Therapy, a bar in Five Points, said on Twitter that he has purchased Breakers Bar and Grill and Breakers Live, located at 801 and 805 Harden Street in Five Points.

The Altoona, Penn., native was a phenom during his time in Garnet and Black, from 1992 - 1995, he threw for a school-record 61 touchdowns for the Gamecocks and amassed more than 8,500 passing yards. He led South Carolina to its first-ever bowl victory in the 1995 Carquest Bowl.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
Former high school football player killed in Upstate shooting
Former high school football player killed in Upstate shooting
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Latest News

Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.
Blind 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day
Mega Millions, Powerball lottery drawings on FOX Carolina
JACKPOT CLIMBS: Mega Millions, Powerball lottery drawings on FOX Carolina
Pedestrian
SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed while walking on Laurens County highway
Free adoption for month of July at Greenville Co. Animal Care