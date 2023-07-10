Free adoption for month of July at Greenville Co. Animal Care

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care announced that adoption is free for the month of July.

When adopting a pet it includes spay/neutering, all up-to-date vaccines, testing and microchipping.

The Animal Care center is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to view pets visit GreenvillePets.org.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.