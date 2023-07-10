Greenville County Schools to host job fair on Tuesday
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools is looking to hire bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service operators.
To fill those positions, the district said it will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, July 11 from 9 a.m. through noon.
The job fair will take place at Berea Elementary School located at 100 Berea Drive.
Starting July 1, these positions were increased to the following pay:
- Bus driver: $21.28 – $23.54
- Bus Aide: $15.59 – $17.14
- Custodian: $15.06 – $17.06
- Food Services: $15.06 – $17.06
Employees who work 30 hours or more per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance.
For more information, call HR at 864-355-1276.
