Greenville County woman killed in crash on I-385, coroner says

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman was killed in a crash last Sunday night.

The coroner said the crash happened at 10:40 p.m. on I-385 near exit ramp 23 in Fountain Inn. There was only one car involved.

The driver was identified as 67-year-old Kathy Mason McGill. She was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the coroner, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma of the head and chest. The manner of death was ruled as an accident.

We are working to learn crash details.

