Hallmark releases sneak peek of ‘A Biltmore Christmas’

Hallmark and Biltmore shared a new teaser trailer for "A Biltmore Christmas".
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - With less than six months until Christmas, Hallmark is already counting down.

On July 1, Hallmark and Biltmore shared a new teaser trailer for “A Biltmore Christmas” which will air in November. The movie, which incorporates the mansion’s history, features a love story that takes place across multiple time periods.

The movie will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

Below is the new trailer:

Biltmore fans can also go ahead and reserve tickets for tours during the Christmas season. Click here for more.

