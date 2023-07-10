In-Depth: Who governs The Greenville Housing Authority?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Following the indictment of The Greenville Housing Authority CEO Shawn Williams, FOX Carolina has been digging into how the organization functions and who governs it.

City council member Ken Gibson is the liaison between the council and TGHA. He said he’s spoken with Pete Byford, the chair of the TGHA’s board, and is fairly confident Williams did not misuse funds here.

However, the city council’s involvement with TGHA is limited. Gibson said they appoint members to the board, but the board makes the decisions.

For example, it was TGHA board that decided to put Williams and two other employees on leave. The board also decided to bring in a third party to conduct an internal review.

Gibson said he supports the board’s decisions, but added if the council didn’t the most they could do is appoint different people when current board members’ terms expire.

