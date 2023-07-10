Investigation underway following deadly shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said officials are investigating after a shooting killed one person Sunday night.

Officials said they responded to the hospital at around 9:40 p.m. after a victim was brought from the Holloway Street area with a gunshot wound.

According to officials, the victim passed away from his injuries at around 9:40 p.m. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Albert Gaston III from Greenwood.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed they are investigating Gaston’s death as a homicide. They added that officers from the Greenwood Police Department are also investigating.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

