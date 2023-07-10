LIVE: Officials responding to car in Saluda River

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Search and rescue crews are at a scene along the Saluda River near Pelzer on Monday afternoon.

Officials on the scene said a car is in the water near Stevenson Street. Preliminary findings indicated no one was in the car, officials said.

Fire crews, technical rescue and emergency management officials are on scene.

A wrecker is being brought to the scene to remove the vehicle.

