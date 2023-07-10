Man already in custody charged in connection to deadly Greenwood shooting

Rodrigues Demetress Doe
Rodrigues Demetress Doe(Greenwood County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place on July 5.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Rebecca Drive in reference to a 27-year-old man being shot. The man later died of his injuries at Self Regional Healthcare.

Deputies said after talking to witnesses and physical evidence obtained on scene, investigators were able to identify Rodrigues Demetress Doe as a suspect.

Doe was formally charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that Doe was already in custody of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office on PWID Fentanyl charges made at the incident scene.

Doe is currently being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center and his bone was denied by a Greenwood County Magistrate.

