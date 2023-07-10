Man charged after truck hits, seriously injures cyclist, police say

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said one man is being charged after his truck hit and seriously injured a cyclist early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on Merrion Avenue just north of downtown at around 2 a.m.

Officers were called to the scene and found the cyclist suffering from serious injuries as a result of the crash, but they are not believed to be life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, 34-year-old Joshua Charles Andrews, is charged with careless and reckless driving, exceeding a safe speed and driving with no operator’s license.

