Man charged after truck hits, seriously injures cyclist, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said one man is being charged after his truck hit and seriously injured a cyclist early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on Merrion Avenue just north of downtown at around 2 a.m.

Officers were called to the scene and found the cyclist suffering from serious injuries as a result of the crash, but they are not believed to be life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, 34-year-old Joshua Charles Andrews, is charged with careless and reckless driving, exceeding a safe speed and driving with no operator’s license.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.