NC man arrested after showing up to jail with drugs

According to the sheriff’s office, on July 8, 40-year-old James Edwin Pruett showed up to the Magistrates Office to bond an inmate out of jail.

Officials said Pruett was arrested on an incident that occurred earlier and during the arrest, he was found to be in possession of 16 grams of meth, 14 grams of marijuana, morphine pills, digital scales and $590.

Pruett was charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to sell/deliver meth

Possession of schedule II controlled substance

Possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies said Pruett was given a $40,000 secured bond.

