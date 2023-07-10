New state record for N.C. catfish

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NC Wildlife Resources Commission says a new channel catfish state record is set.

On May 21, Justin Hall reeled in a 27 ;b. 7 oz. channel catfish, from a local farm pond near his home in Rockingham County.

Hall broke the previous record of 26 lbs. caught in the Neuse River, in July of 2021.

The Commission says “Hall has been fishing this pond for years, but rarely caught channel catfish from it. Until May 2023, when his 13-year-old son caught, what he estimates to have been, a 25+ pounder.”

They ended up returning it to the water, unaware of the record held at that time.

“I told a friend about my son’s catch, and he told me it might have been big enough to beat the state record,” Hall says.

A week later, using bread dough as bait and his Big Cat Fever Casting Rod and Zebco Big Cat XT reel, he got the record-breaker.

“My wife went down to the waterline to bring it in with the net – and it bent the net.” The fish measured 36 1/4 inches long and 24 7/8 inches in girth.

For a list of all freshwater fish state records in North Carolina or more information on the State Record Fish Program, visit the Commission’s State Record Fish program webpage.

