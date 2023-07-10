One person exposed to rabid skunk in Greenville Co., DHEC confirms

Skunk generic WHNS
Skunk generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recently confirmed that one person was recently exposed to a skunk found near Richey and Woodville Road in Pelzer that tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on July 6, 2023, and confirmed to have rabies on July 7, 2023.

According to DHEC, if you think that you, your pets, or someone you know came into contact with this skunk or another rabid animal, you should call DHEC’s Public Health Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270 during regular business hours. People can also call (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2) after hours and on holidays.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

This skunk was the first animal in Greenville County to test positive for rabies in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Latest News

Car pulled from Saluda River near Pelzer
Crews pull stolen car from Saluda River
Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
Joshua Rey
SLED charges former Greenville Co. correctional officer with misconduct
The victim died at the hospital.
1 dead days after vehicle hits cable box, utility pole, troopers say