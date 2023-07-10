One person exposed to rabid skunk in Greenville Co., DHEC confirms

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recently confirmed that one person was recently exposed to a skunk found near Richey and Woodville Road in Pelzer that tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on July 6, 2023, and confirmed to have rabies on July 7, 2023.

According to DHEC, if you think that you, your pets, or someone you know came into contact with this skunk or another rabid animal, you should call DHEC’s Public Health Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270 during regular business hours. People can also call (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2) after hours and on holidays.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

This skunk was the first animal in Greenville County to test positive for rabies in 2023.

