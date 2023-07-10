Pickens Co. deputies make arrest in 2021 cold case murder investigation

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide case from 2021.

According to the sheriff’s office, on July 5, 2023, detectives arrested 24-year-old Jay’Kwon Tajeek Walker of Clinton in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Heyward “Trey” Price, III.

Officials said Walker was initially linked to the homicide through DNA evidence that was recovered from the scene, which was later submitted and tested by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The incident took place on May 10, 2021. Deputies said they were called to Easley for a man who had been shot dead at his home on Shade Tree Circle.

Walker is facing charges for murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies said the is still an active and ongoing investigation as it is believed that Walker was not alone during the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or CrimeStoppers at 864-232-7463 to remain anonymous.

