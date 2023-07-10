2 men arrested on sexual exploitation of minor charges

Christian Shumpert and Troy Curtis
Christian Shumpert and Troy Curtis(Beaufort County Detention Center)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s (SCAG) office said two men have been arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor charges.

According to officials, 25-year-old Christian Shumpert of West Columbia and 34-year-old Troy Michael Curtis of Fountain Inn were arrested on 14 charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of minors.

Officials said the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Beaufort Police Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases with assistance from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston Police Department.

Investigators said Shumpert and Curtis solicited people they believed to be minors for sex, encouraging them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to people they believed to be minors.

Shumpert is charged with the following:

  • Three counts of first-degree of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count
  • One count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age fifteen, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment

Curtis is charged with the following:

  • One count of first-degree of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count
  • Three count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age fifteen, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment

Both were charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and they were in custody for a prior arrest on related charges in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
Former high school football player killed in Upstate shooting
Former high school football player killed in Upstate shooting
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Latest News

Scene on Saluda River near Pelzer
LIVE: Officials responding to car in Saluda River
Brenda Mincey and Antonio Lopez
Stolen car, chase leads to drug trafficking arrest
The Wreckers won the 14U AA championship at the 2023 Firecracker Classic World Series.
Upstate travel youth baseball team wins Firecracker Classic World Series
Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is...
Former University of South Carolina quarterback buys Five Points area bar