2 men arrested on sexual exploitation of minor charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s (SCAG) office said two men have been arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor charges.

According to officials, 25-year-old Christian Shumpert of West Columbia and 34-year-old Troy Michael Curtis of Fountain Inn were arrested on 14 charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of minors.

Officials said the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Beaufort Police Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases with assistance from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston Police Department.

Investigators said Shumpert and Curtis solicited people they believed to be minors for sex, encouraging them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to people they believed to be minors.

Shumpert is charged with the following:

Three counts of first-degree of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count

One count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age fifteen, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment

Curtis is charged with the following:

One count of first-degree of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count

Three count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age fifteen, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment

Both were charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and they were in custody for a prior arrest on related charges in 2022.

