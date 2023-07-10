SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed while walking on Greenville County highway

Pedestrian
Pedestrian(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed along a Greenville County highway Sunday night.

According to Highway Patrol, around 9:47 p.m., a pedestrian was walking on U.S. 76 when they were hit by a pickup truck.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup was not injured, however, the pedestrian passed away at the hospital.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.

Stay tuned for more details.

MORE NEWS: Deputies investigating after body found on NC road

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
18-year-old dies following shooting near Duncan apartments
18-year-old dies following shooting near Duncan apartments
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Simpsonville man makes life-changing decision at Jehovah’s Witness convention

Latest News

18-year-old dies following shooting near Duncan apartments
18-year-old dies following shooting near Duncan apartments
Roper Mountain Ext. Rd
Roper Mtn Ext Rd closed for a week
Soldier Songs and Voices
VA medical center in NC notifies veterans of email breach