SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed while walking on Greenville County highway
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed along a Greenville County highway Sunday night.
According to Highway Patrol, around 9:47 p.m., a pedestrian was walking on U.S. 76 when they were hit by a pickup truck.
Troopers said the driver of the pickup was not injured, however, the pedestrian passed away at the hospital.
At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.
