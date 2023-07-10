SLED charges former Greenville Co. correctional officer with misconduct

Joshua Rey
Joshua Rey(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says a former Greenville County correctional officer is facing multiple charges.

Agents say 23-year old Joshua Rey was charged on Sunday with misconduct in office, distributing drugs, criminal conspiracy, and furnishing contraband to inmates.

Rey was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Agents say the case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

