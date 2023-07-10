Stolen car, chase leads to drug trafficking arrest

Brenda Mincey and Antonio Lopez
Brenda Mincey and Antonio Lopez(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says two people are now in custody after a stolen car lead to a drug trafficking arrest.

Deputies say they pulled over a black Jeep Cherokee after running the tag and seeing it actually belonged to a sedan. The mismatched tag then prompted a traffic stop and deputies say they found four people inside the car.

Deputies say they quickly got ahold of a gun which the driver, Antonio Lopez was carrying.

Moments later, deputies say passenger Brenda Mincey took off on foot, grasping two black bags carrying drugs that were “trickling” out.

Deputies say they caught Mincey, resulting in them finding more than 550 grams of methamphetamine and another bag of 100 blue pills of Roxicodone.

Deputies say Mincey is now charged with trafficking methamphetamine and distribution of a Scheduled II narcotic.

Lopez was arrested for unlawful carry.

