Suspect in purse-snatching incident that injured elderly woman arrested

Police said he attempted to steal another purse earlier in the day at Publix
Officers say a man grabbed a woman and her snatched her purse in the parking lot.
By Sumner Moorer and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said they have arrested a suspect who stole a purse and threw the elderly woman to the ground on Saturday.

According to officers, just before 4:30 p.m. officers were called to East Main Street in reference to a robbery.

Police say a man grabbed an elderly woman and snatched her purse in the parking lot.

The woman was severely injured when she fell to the ground and was treated by EMS, police say.

The suspect ran across the parking lot where he was approached by two citizens who tried to stop him, but were unsuccessful.

On Monday, July 10, at around 9 a.m., a Spartanburg County deputy noticed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of the USA Economy Lodge motel on Asheville Highway. The vehicle and license plate matched the description provided by a witness from the original incident report.

According to police, Spartanburg officers and deputies found and arrested the suspect, 64-year-old James Robert Seibles, in a room.

James Robert Seibles
James Robert Seibles(Spartanburg Police Department)

Seibles is charged with strong armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers said they later received information of a second purse-snatching victim that happened at Publix on East Main Street earlier that day where Seibles attempted to steal another purse.

Officers are now asking any other victims of purse snatching to contact the police department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
Coroner identifies motorcycle driver in Spartanburg crash
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Latest News

Bon Secours doctor talks about Ozempic or Wegovy in pill form
New state record confirmed for channel catfish
New state record for N.C. catfish
Car pulled from Saluda River near Pelzer
Crews pull stolen car from Saluda River
Skunk generic WHNS
One person exposed to rabid skunk in Greenville Co., DHEC confirms