Upstate travel youth baseball team wins Firecracker Classic World Series

The Wreckers won the 14U AA championship at the 2023 Firecracker Classic World Series.
The Wreckers won the 14U AA championship at the 2023 Firecracker Classic World Series.(Randall Lusk)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Wreckers, a travel youth baseball program based in Pickens County, clinched a big win at the Firecracker Classic World Series in Florida last week.

The Wreckers beat the Cincinnati Patriots Red 6-1 on July 5 to win the 14U AA championship. Teams across the country traveled to Florida to compete in the tournament.

It was the third year the U.S. Speciality Sports Association hosted the series, which took place at their Space Coast Complex.

The winning 14U team was coached by Logan Thomas and Billy Holcombe.

Upstate teams who competed in other divisions of the tournament include: the Travelers Rest Rockies, who ranked No. 3 in 13U AAA; the Dirty Boys from Six Mile, No. 5 in 11U AA; and the Elite Diamond Dawgs from Simpsonville who ranked No. 2 in 9U AA, No. 5 in 9U AAA and No. 5 in 10U AA.

