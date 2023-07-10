Upstate youth baseball team wins national tournament at Cooperstown

Young Guns Red from SC wins in national tournament at Cooperstown Dreams Park.
Young Guns Red from SC wins in national tournament at Cooperstown Dreams Park.(Michelle Martindale)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate youth baseball team took home the championship trophy after a win on Saturday at Cooperstown Dreams Park in New York.

The 12U Young Guns Red competed in the #7 single-elimination tournament which included 84 teams from across the country. They were undefeated in the 10 games they played, scoring 51 home runs throughout the tournament.

The No. 1 team from the Upstate beat the No. 18 seed Hawks Gold from Michigan in the championship on Saturday.

Cooperstown Dreams Park is the home of the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame. The Young Guns Red will be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with the other teams invited to the national tournaments.

The Young Guns White and Blue, also coached by Scott Reid, competed in the tournament as well, finishing as the No. 35 and No. 13 seeds. Companies across the state sponsored the teams so they could make the trip.

Cooperstown Dreams Park says they are committed to providing a high-caliber of play for youth baseball players.

