Automotive supplier to build new U.S. headquarters in Upstate

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wenker, Incorporated announced plans to grow its South Carolina presence by establishing its new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County.

Wenker, Inc. is an innovative metal and steel construction company that offers plant engineering and fabricated metal products for the automotive industry.

The company said its $3.1 million investment will allow it to build and move its smaller operation in Spartanburg County to a 131,400-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 23095 E. Phillips Road in Greer.

The company said it will create 27 new jobs. Anyone who would like to join the team can click here.

“The U.S.-Wenker story is becoming an exciting one. We are very proud to build our new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County, a community which felt like home from day one,” said Wenker, Inc. Germany Chief Executive Officer and Owner Stefan Leers.

