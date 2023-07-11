Deputies searching for 3 missing teen girls in NC

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three missing teen girls last seen in the Bryson City area on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Harley Posey, 14-year-old Linsey Cedillo and 17-year-old Aiyana Printz are believed to be traveling together, but it is unknown if they received any assistance since leaving.

Deputies said Posey is five-feet-one inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds with dyed blonde hair with red tips. She was last seen wearing a Rolling Stone shirt, red hoodie, sweatpants and Crocs.

Cedillo is five-feet-two inches tall, weighs about 98 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red shirt, sweatpants and Crocs.

Printz is five-feet-three inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jean shorts and low-cut shoes or boots.

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-488-0159 or the 911 office at 828-488-2196.

