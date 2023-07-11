Deputies searching for 3 missing teen girls in NC

Aiyana Printz, 17; Linzey Cedillo, 14; Harley Posey, 14 (left to right)
Aiyana Printz, 17; Linzey Cedillo, 14; Harley Posey, 14 (left to right)(Swain County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three missing teen girls last seen in the Bryson City area on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Harley Posey, 14-year-old Linsey Cedillo and 17-year-old Aiyana Printz are believed to be traveling together, but it is unknown if they received any assistance since leaving.

Deputies said Posey is five-feet-one inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds with dyed blonde hair with red tips. She was last seen wearing a Rolling Stone shirt, red hoodie, sweatpants and Crocs.

Cedillo is five-feet-two inches tall, weighs about 98 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red shirt, sweatpants and Crocs.

Printz is five-feet-three inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jean shorts and low-cut shoes or boots.

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-488-0159 or the 911 office at 828-488-2196.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville
Jay’Kwon Tajeek Walker
Pickens Co. deputies make arrest in 2021 cold case murder investigation
Car pulled from Saluda River near Pelzer
Crews pull stolen car from Saluda River
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks

Latest News

Generic arrest
Man arrested on 20 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor
Bullet stopped by NC Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap's ballistic vest.
Bullet stopped by NC trooper’s ballistic vest, suspect killed
Nikki Haley gets comic book treatment
TidalWave Productions creates comic book about 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
‘Female Force:’ Nikki Haley gets comic book treatment