Deputies searching for runaway 12-year-old child

Jayce Segars
Jayce Segars(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway 12-year-old last seen Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 12-year-old Jayce Segars was last seen wearing a blue Champion hooded sweatshirt with black pants at 10:45 p.m. at a house on Mary Street.

Deputies said he is five feet inches tall with a thin build.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts call 911 or 864-271-5210.

