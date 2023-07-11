Deputies searching for runaway 12-year-old child

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway 12-year-old last seen Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 12-year-old Jayce Segars was last seen wearing a blue Champion hooded sweatshirt with black pants at 10:45 p.m. at a house on Mary Street.

Deputies said he is five feet inches tall with a thin build.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts call 911 or 864-271-5210.

