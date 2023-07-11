Disney Pixar’s Coco live-to-film concert coming to Peace Center in Greenville

"Coco" Movie Poster
"Coco" Movie Poster(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Peace Center announced that Disney Pixar’s Coco live-to-film concert is coming to Greenville this October as part of their tour.

Officials said the concert features a screening of the film accompanied by a performance by the 20-member Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México.

According to officials, the concert will be on October 21, 2023, and tickets go on sale this week. Those interested in tickets can find more information on the Peace Center’s website.

