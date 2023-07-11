Drier, more comfortable the next few days

Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 again Tuesday and Wednesday but lower humidity means we should stay dry
By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Less humid and less stormy weather is ahead through mid-week, then those afternoon pop-ups return.

First Alert Headlines

  • Pleasant Tuesday ahead
  • Less humid through Wednesday
  • Typical summer weather returns late week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

The humidity is dropping and you should feel the difference when you step out the door on your Tuesday but temperatures rebound quickly, climbing back to the mid 80s to around 90. The lower humidity indicates there’s not much atmospheric moisture so it also means we get a rain free day with plenty of sunshine.

Heating up
Heating up(Fox Carolina)

Wednesday looks like a copy and paste of Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. While the humidity climb a little for Wednesday, it’s still not too bad so soak it up.

Tuesday will feel good, ahead of more humid days late week
Tuesday will feel good, ahead of more humid days late week(Fox Carolina)

Thursday brings the return of the summertime heat, humidity and afternoon storms we’ve all come to know and expect. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s to the mid 90s plus the humidity climbs back up pushing heat indices back to around 100 in the Upstate. With the return of the humidity, we also see the chance for afternoon storms return. And this typical summer weather continues on into the weekend as highs soar in the mid 90s in the Upstate and the upper 80s to around 90 in the mountains.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville
Jay’Kwon Tajeek Walker
Pickens Co. deputies make arrest in 2021 cold case murder investigation
Car pulled from Saluda River near Pelzer
Crews pull stolen car from Saluda River
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks

Latest News

Heat rebounds but humidity remains low the next couple of days
Heat rebounds but humidity remains low the next couple of days
Heating up
Drier, more comfortable the next few days
Heat rebounds Tuesday with lower humidity and lower rain chances
Heat rebounds Tuesday with lower humidity and lower rain chances
Isolated damaging winds possible
Wet start to Monday, drier and hot week ahead