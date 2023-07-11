Drier, more comfortable the next few days

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Less humid and less stormy weather is ahead through mid-week, then those afternoon pop-ups return.

The humidity is dropping and you should feel the difference when you step out the door on your Tuesday but temperatures rebound quickly, climbing back to the mid 80s to around 90. The lower humidity indicates there’s not much atmospheric moisture so it also means we get a rain free day with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday looks like a copy and paste of Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. While the humidity climb a little for Wednesday, it’s still not too bad so soak it up.

Thursday brings the return of the summertime heat, humidity and afternoon storms we’ve all come to know and expect. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s to the mid 90s plus the humidity climbs back up pushing heat indices back to around 100 in the Upstate. With the return of the humidity, we also see the chance for afternoon storms return. And this typical summer weather continues on into the weekend as highs soar in the mid 90s in the Upstate and the upper 80s to around 90 in the mountains.

