Five Gamecocks selected on day two of MLB Draft

SEATTLE, WA (FOX Carolina) - Four current University of South Carolina baseball players and one recruit were selected on the second day of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft in Seattle, WA Monday afternoon.

Junior righthanded pitcher Jack Mahoney became the highest pick of the bunch when the Colorado Rockies selected him in the third round with the 77th overall pick. The Rockies also selected senior infielder Braylen Wimmer in the eighth round with the 232nd overall pick.

The second highest Gamecock selected on day two of the draft was junior righthanded pitcher Will Sanders. The Chicago Cubs selected Sanders in the fourth round with the 113th overall pick. The New York Mets selected senior righthanded pitcher Noah Hall in the seventh round with the 216th overall pick and South Carolina signee George Wolkow went just a few picks earlier. The Chicago White Sox selected Wolkow with the 209th overall pick, which was also in the seventh round.

This draft is an upgrade for Wimmer and Hall who were also picked in last year’s MLB Draft. Wimmer was an 18th-round selection last year and Hall was picked in the 20th and final round.

The third and final day of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft is Tuesday with rounds 11-20 starting at 2 p.m.

