Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei selected during MLB Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft wrapped up Tuesday afternoon, and a former Clemson Tiger heard his name called during the last few picks.

D.J. Uiagalelei, now a part of Oregon State’s football team, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 610 overall pick, according to the MLB’s draft tracker.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected current Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei in the 20th round of the MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/ScKdLu6bG9 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 11, 2023

Uiagalelei spent three seasons at Clemson before transferring to Oregon State. While playing at Clemson, he went 22-6 while throwing for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns.

While Uiagalelei was chosen during this year’s MLB Draft, he did not play baseball for the Tigers and isn’t listed on Oregon State’s current baseball roster.

