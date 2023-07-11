Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei selected during MLB Draft

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship...
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(Jacob Kupferman | AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft wrapped up Tuesday afternoon, and a former Clemson Tiger heard his name called during the last few picks.

D.J. Uiagalelei, now a part of Oregon State’s football team, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 610 overall pick, according to the MLB’s draft tracker.

Uiagalelei spent three seasons at Clemson before transferring to Oregon State. While playing at Clemson, he went 22-6 while throwing for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns.

While Uiagalelei was chosen during this year’s MLB Draft, he did not play baseball for the Tigers and isn’t listed on Oregon State’s current baseball roster.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville
Jay’Kwon Tajeek Walker
Pickens Co. deputies make arrest in 2021 cold case murder investigation
Car pulled from Saluda River near Pelzer
Crews pull stolen car from Saluda River
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks

Latest News

Four current University of South Carolina baseball players and one recruit were selected on the...
Five Gamecocks selected on day two of MLB Draft
The Wreckers won the 14U AA championship at the 2023 Firecracker Classic World Series.
Upstate travel youth baseball team wins Firecracker Classic World Series
Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is...
Former University of South Carolina quarterback buys Five Points area bar
Caden Grice
Clemson junior Caden Grice selected on first day of MLB draft