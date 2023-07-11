Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Daniel Kellan Mayfield(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Upstate youth pastor is facing nearly 60 charges after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released new warrants on Tuesday.

The investigation into 35-year-old Daniel Kellan Mayfield began in May of 2023 after deputies received information from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Upstate youth pastor accused of videoing girls in shower at church

In the most recent warrants released, in June of 2021, a bride and her bridal party used changing rooms at Gowensville First Baptist Church to get ready for the wedding. Mayfield, who was a representative and keyholder at the church, set up cameras to video the bridal party without them knowing.

In September of 2021, Mayfield was hired to to provide videography for a wedding. Arrest warrants show that he set up a camera in a bedroom at the wedding venue and filmed the bridal party.

A similar situation occurred prior in April of 2019 at a wedding venue, according to arrest warrants.

Mayfield is now facing 58 charges in Greenville County and one charge in Greenwood County.

MORE NEWS: Richland County deputies capture escaped Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville
Jay’Kwon Tajeek Walker
Pickens Co. deputies make arrest in 2021 cold case murder investigation
Car pulled from Saluda River near Pelzer
Crews pull stolen car from Saluda River
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks

Latest News

Stock image of new jobs sign
Automotive supplier to build new U.S. headquarters in Upstate
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Coroner identifies 68-year-old killed in Oconee Co. crash after cardiac event
What's new? 7/11
Upstate youth baseball team wins national tournament at Cooperstown