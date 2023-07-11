Greenville’s Unity Park recognized by national organization

Greenville's Unity Park at sunset
Greenville's Unity Park at sunset(FOX Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that Unity Park was recently recognized by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) as part of their innovation awards.

According to the NRPA, Unity Park won the Innovation in Park Design Award, which “recognizes a park and recreation agency that manages a unique park or facility that embraces innovative technology, strategies or programs to improve their community.”

The City of Greenville celebrated the award with a post on social media Monday.

The awards will be presented during the 2023 NRPA annual conference in October.

