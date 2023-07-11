HCA Healthcare confirms data breach impacting hospitals in NC, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) Healthcare announced that a list of certain information involving patients was recently released by “an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum.”

Officials said the lists included information regarding patients’ names, cities, states, zip codes, emails, telephone numbers, dates of birth, gender, and appointments.

According to officials, the list contained information used to send patients emails regarding appointment reminders and information regarding healthcare programs and services.

Officials stated that the list did not have the following information:

Clinical information, such as treatment, diagnosis, or condition;

Payment information, such as credit card or account numbers;

Sensitive information, such as passwords, driver’s licenses, or social security numbers.

Officials explained that the breach appeared to be a theft from an external storage location used to “automate the formatting of email messages.” They added that the incident has not caused any disruption to HCA Healthcare’s operations.

Officials said they reported the incident to law enforcement and are working with third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors to investigate the incident.

HCA Healthcare is a healthcare provider with 180 hospitals and 2,300 other sites around the county. Here are the locations in North Carolina and South Carolina that may have been impacted by the breach.

NORTH CAROLINA

Hospitals

Angel Medical Center

Asheville Specialty Hospital

Blue Ridge Regional Hospital

Highlands-Cashiers Hospital

Mcdowell Hospital

Mission Hospital

Transylvania Regional Hospital



Physician Clinics

Low Country Cardiology



SOUTH CAROLINA

Hospitals

Colleton Medical Center

Grand Strand Medical Center

Trident Regional Medical Center

Physician Clinics

Advanced Centers For Internal Medicine

CareNow Urgent Care

Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology

Charleston Heart Specialists

Coastal Carolina Bariatric Center

Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists-Co

Colleton Family Medicine

Edisto Orthopedics And Sports Medicine

Grand Strand Bariatrics

Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Murrells Inlet

Grand Strand Family Medicine - Murrells Inlet

Grand Strand Primary Care Internal Medicine - Myrtle Beach

Grand Strand Primary Care Internal Medicine

Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Myrtle Beach

Grand Strand Orthopedics

HCA Healthcare has also created a dedicated webpage to keep its patients informed.

