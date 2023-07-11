HCA Healthcare confirms data breach impacting hospitals in NC, SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) Healthcare announced that a list of certain information involving patients was recently released by “an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum.”
Officials said the lists included information regarding patients’ names, cities, states, zip codes, emails, telephone numbers, dates of birth, gender, and appointments.
According to officials, the list contained information used to send patients emails regarding appointment reminders and information regarding healthcare programs and services.
Officials stated that the list did not have the following information:
- Clinical information, such as treatment, diagnosis, or condition;
- Payment information, such as credit card or account numbers;
- Sensitive information, such as passwords, driver’s licenses, or social security numbers.
Officials explained that the breach appeared to be a theft from an external storage location used to “automate the formatting of email messages.” They added that the incident has not caused any disruption to HCA Healthcare’s operations.
Officials said they reported the incident to law enforcement and are working with third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors to investigate the incident.
HCA Healthcare is a healthcare provider with 180 hospitals and 2,300 other sites around the county. Here are the locations in North Carolina and South Carolina that may have been impacted by the breach.
NORTH CAROLINA
Hospitals
- Angel Medical Center
- Asheville Specialty Hospital
- Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
- Highlands-Cashiers Hospital
- Mcdowell Hospital
- Mission Hospital
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
Physician Clinics
- Low Country Cardiology
SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospitals
- Colleton Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Trident Regional Medical Center
- Physician Clinics
- Advanced Centers For Internal Medicine
- CareNow Urgent Care
- Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology
- Charleston Heart Specialists
- Coastal Carolina Bariatric Center
- Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists-Co
- Colleton Family Medicine
- Edisto Orthopedics And Sports Medicine
- Grand Strand Bariatrics
- Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Murrells Inlet
- Grand Strand Family Medicine - Murrells Inlet
- Grand Strand Primary Care Internal Medicine - Myrtle Beach
- Grand Strand Primary Care Internal Medicine
- Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Myrtle Beach
- Grand Strand Orthopedics
HCA Healthcare has also created an HCA Healthcare has created a dedicated webpage to keep its patients informed.
