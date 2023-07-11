Las Vegas police, SWAT involved in possible hostage standoff with man at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Law enforcement, including SWAT, responded Tuesday to an apparent hostage situation at the Caesar Palace resort, officials said.

A police spokesperson said the situation is ongoing, and a man and a woman are believed to be in one of the resort’s hotel rooms. A window to the room was broken and objects were thrown out of it, while negotiators are speaking with the man.

Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at the hotel. When they attempted to make contact with the people in the room, a man refused to open the door and said he was armed, police reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Bureau Commander Stephen Connell said no shots have been fired by police or the suspect at this point, police said. The floor of the hotel where the room is located has been locked down.

LNL: Hostage situation at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. LNL's Graham Ulkins anchors.

Connell added they were told the woman was pulled into the room by the man.

“She is still in the room at this time. The female has been heard from and is still OK,” Connell said.

Officers responded to the resort at about 9:15 a.m. to the south side of the resort.

Papers and other objects could be seen being thrown out of the window, and the pool below was evacuated. No weapon has been seen by authorities, they said.

“We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace,” Caesars Entertainment said in a statement. “Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on scene who are handling the investigation.”

Broken glass and furniture fell intermittently for about an hour from a window of the Palace Tower, said Associated Press writer John Marshall, who was on vacation with family. Marshall said it appeared the incident unfolded several floors above his room on the fifth floor.

“It looks like he’s pretty much emptied the room of furniture,” Marshall said of the man barricaded upstairs. Marshall said seat cushions, a chair and other items hit a ledge outside the window of his room, and some fell to the pool area that Marshall said had been evacuated before about noon.

Officer Aden Ocampo Gomez, a Las Vegas police spokesman, said there were no immediate reports of injuries to anyone in the pool area.

Marshall said he and his family had no word from the hotel about what was happening but said they remained in their room as a precaution. Hotel housekeeping staff members were still working in nearby rooms, he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.