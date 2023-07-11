Man arrested on 20 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor

Generic arrest
Generic arrest(Monticello Police department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s office said a man was arrested on 20 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to officials, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Joshua Allan Stevens on June 29.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s office and Homeland Security investigations, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Stevens is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

