Man arrested on 20 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s office said a man was arrested on 20 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to officials, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Joshua Allan Stevens on June 29.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s office and Homeland Security investigations, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Stevens is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.