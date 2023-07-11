Myrtle Beach police help rescue 7 baby ducks

Officers responded on Sunday to the Windsurfer to help the ducks.
Officers responded on Sunday to the Windsurfer to help the ducks.(Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says they helped multiple baby ducks get out of a jam.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to the Windsurfer to help the ducks.

In a tweet, the department says the seven baby ducks were stuck in the sewer.

Officers work to get to the baby ducks
Officers work to get to the baby ducks(Myrtle Beach Police Department)

During the rescue, the mother of the ducklings kept a close eye on the mission.

Momma duck patiently waiting to be reunited with her children
Momma duck patiently waiting to be reunited with her children(Myrtle Beach Police Department)

After the save, the department thanked the officers and rescue team.

An officer lifts up the sewer grate to rescue the ducks
An officer lifts up the sewer grate to rescue the ducks(Myrtle Beach Police Department)

“If you see something or a duck in need, please say something,” the department stated in the tweet.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

