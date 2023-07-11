Nikki Haley announces Greenville campaign event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina governor and Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is making a campaign stop in Greenville next week.

Haley’s campaign said she will hold a town hall at 6:30 p.m. on July 20. The event will take place at Zen on South Main Street.

She is vying for the GOP presidential nomination amid a crowded field including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

