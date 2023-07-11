Richland County deputies captured escaped Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee

Richland County deputies are searching for detainee who escaped from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Richland County deputies are searching for detainee who escaped from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has captured a detainee after he escaped Alvin S. Glenn Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, was last seen in the facility around 3 a.m. and was not located later during a regular count of detainees, he was apprehended around 8:50 a.m.

Officials said Meador was arrested on April 9 for use of a vehicle without permission, resisting arrest, and grand larceny of $5,000 or more. He also was charged in Lexington County for receiving stolen goods.

