Suspect charged after allegedly trying to stab employee in Asheville

Police say Williams admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times.
Police say Williams admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a man was recently taken into custody after he allegedly tried to stab a store manager in Asheville.

Officers said they responded to a business along Merrimon Avenue on Monday after someone reported the incident.

According to officers, they responded to the scene and learned that the manager wasn’t injured during the reported attack and that the suspect had already left the scene.

Officers stated that they found the suspect, 31-year-old Joshua Martin, a few blocks away shortly after. They added that following a brief struggle, Martin was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and 2nd-degree trespassing.

