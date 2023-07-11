This Burger King menu item is giving a whole new meaning to the word ‘cheeseburger’

The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of...
The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THAILAND (CNN) - Burger King in Thailand has introduced a new item it’s calling the “Real Cheeseburger.”

It’s a burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

The “Real Cheeseburger” costs about $11.

In Thailand, cheese is especially popular among young people. It is common for it to be sprinkled on all kinds of dishes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville
Jay’Kwon Tajeek Walker
Pickens Co. deputies make arrest in 2021 cold case murder investigation
Car pulled from Saluda River near Pelzer
Crews pull stolen car from Saluda River
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks

Latest News

Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury starts deliberating the case of competing wills in Aretha Franklin estate
FILE - Ed Newby, owner of All Star A/C and Heating, works on an air conditioning unit on June...
EPA sets stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigerators, air conditioners
An animal welfare check led deputies to find a dead dog, resulting in a man being arrested.
Sheriff says ‘cruelty to animals won’t be tolerated’ after finding dead dog locked in crate
FILE - The Statement of Facts supporting the arrest warrant for Matthew Jason Beddingfield on...
Man who stormed Capitol while free on attempted murder charge gets over 3 years in prison for riot
Generic arrest
Man arrested on 20 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor