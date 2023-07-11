TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked due to hazardous fluid spill in Spartanburg Co.

CROSS ANCHOR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a road is blocked due to a hydraulic fluid spill Tuesday morning.

According to officials, a dump truck accident caused the hazardous fluid to spill on Highway 49 near the area of Highway 56 in Cross Anchor. The driver suffered minor injuries due to the accident, officials said.

They said the road will be closed for about two hours as Trinity Fire and Hazmat work to clean up the area.

Officials responding to Highway 49 in Spartanburg County due to a hazardous fluid spill on Tuesday, July 11. (Spartanburg County Emergency Management)

