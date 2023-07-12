Anderson School District 4 announces 10-year-plan to address growth

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 4 announced a new 10-year plan to address the growing enrolment impacting the district.

Officials said the new plan, “Growing 4ward,” will include building a new Pendleton High School, moving Riverside Middle School into the high school’s current building, and shifting 6th-grade students to middle school to create more room at the elementary schools.

“The Growing 4ward Plan is critical to providing our children adequate classroom space in which to learn,” said Dee Christopher, Superintendent of Anderson District 4. “Research on new residential construction shows unprecedented population growth, and we anticipate some of our schools will be over capacity within three years. We’re working closely with the School Board to implement a strategy that proactively eliminates overcrowding, and positively impacts every student in the district. We have a responsibility to our community to grow forward with our population.”

According to officials, the new Pendleton High School would be built along Boscobel Road and have a capacity of 1200 students. They added that the plan would also include improvements to multiple elementary schools and athletic facilities.

Those interested can find more information about the plan at asd4growing4ward.com

