Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While the kids are away, the bears must play.
A bear was spotted at Lyman Elementary School running across campus Wednesday morning.
Assistant Principal Caleb Ruppe said he was going to the school for a work day when saw the bear running around.
Thankfully, no students are on campus due to it being summer break.
