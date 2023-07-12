Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While the kids are away, the bears must play.

A bear was spotted at Lyman Elementary School running across campus Wednesday morning.

Assistant Principal Caleb Ruppe said he was going to the school for a work day when saw the bear running around.

Thankfully, no students are on campus due to it being summer break.

MORE NEWS: Six-year-old saves younger brother’s life

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.