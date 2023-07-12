Canton Mill accused of improperly dumping chemicals during shutdown

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently announced that Pactiv Evergreen is facing a violation after allegedly improperly dumping chemicals into its wastewater treatment center.

Officials said on June 5, the department’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) received a complaint reporting that employees were disposing of sodium hydroxide solution and calcium hypochlorite directly into the mill’s NPDES-permitted wastewater treatment system. They added that photos included in the complaint showed a hose connected to a chemical tote that looked like it ended above a floor drain.

DWR officials sent an email to employees on June 7 saying, “The direct disposal of raw material or product is not covered under your NPDES permit as it is not a wastewater nor a by-product of an industrial process.”

According to officials, employees from the mill told the DWR that the used sodium hydroxide was sometimes diluted before disposing it into the wastewater system and stated that disposing of these chemicals through the wastewater system was compliant with their NPDES permit. However, DWR staff reported that they specifically told mill employees shortly after their shutdown was announced that “the dumping, disposal or discharge of unused or virgin chemical products or materials into the NPDES permitted wastewater system is prohibited.”

Following an investigation, DWR issued the following violations against Pactiv Evergreen.

Make any outlets into waters of the State

Duty to Mitigate

Duty to Comply

DWR officials said in response to the violations, Pactiv Evergreen must provide a description of the material discharged into the wastewater system since the beginning of the shutdown, an explanation of the mill’s argument for why they thought the disposal of these chemicals was permitted, and a detailed explanation of the disposal process.

Officials stated that these violations must be addressed immediately and added that Pactiv Evergreen faces a civil penalty assessment of up to $25,000.00 per day for each violation.

Here is a look at the full violation.

